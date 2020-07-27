Return Your Early Ballot Now

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Elections Office reminds early voters that voted early ballots must be received no later than 7:00 pm on Election Day, August 4. Early voters should put their voted early ballot in the mail no later than Wednesday, July 29 to ensure that it is received in time to be counted.

Voted early ballots may be dropped off in one of the ballot-drop boxes or at any of the Early Voting sites in the county. For a list of Early Voting Sites or the locations of the ballot-drop boxes visit the Coconino County Elections website at www.coconino.az.gov/elections.

On Election Day, Tuesday, August 4, Coconino County early voters may drop off their voted early ballots at any Coconino County polling place or vote center between 6 am and 7 pm (local time). Early ballots for other counties should be mailed and not dropped off at Coconino County polling places or vote centers on Election Day.

Early voters need to remember to sign the outside of the return ballot envelope or their ballots will not be counted. Arizona state law requires the voter to personally vote his or her own early ballot and to sign the early ballot return envelope. The Elections Office must have the early voter’s signature on the return envelope to verify the ballot was voted by the early voter and not someone else.

The deadline to have an early ballot mailed to a voter has passed. Voters may vote early in person at one of the early voting sites. The deadline to vote early in person is Friday, July 31 at 5 pm. Several early voting sites are not open on Fridays, so check the list of early voting sites on the Elections Office webpage.

DON’T FORGET: Early Voting ends at Page City Hall on July 30 due to City Hall being closed on Fridays

For more information or questions you should call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.