Retraction – Benally v Kaye Lawsuit Settlement

In a story Lake Powell Communications reported earlier this week about the Benally v Kaye Lawsuit Settlement- Lake Powell Communications reporter John Christian Hopkins wrote an article for us based on a story released in the Gallup Independent; as a result we incorrectly reported that the Hopi Partition Lands were created when Congress enacted the 1974 Navajo-Hopi Land Settlement Act to settle a land dispute between the governments of the Hopi Tribe and Navajo Nation over the ownership of coal and other natural resources. The Gallup publication apparently also got the information wrong.

According to George Hardeen, former Navajo Times Reporter, his work has proven that statement to be incorrect. He says Jerry Kammer, author of The Second Long Walk, the first investigative book on the issue and Eric Eberhart, law professor at the University of Washington who was counsel for the Senate Select Committee on Indian Affairs in the 1980s also support the fact that while the 1974 law was meant to divide the land and remove Navajos and Hopis from land ceded to the opposite tribe, it was not to determine ownership of coal or other natural resources. It was also incorrectly reported that the federal law allowed a federal judge to arbitrarily divide in half 1.8 million acres of jointly owned Navajo-Hopi land in northern Arizona. Hardeen and his colleagues agree that rather the law called for the land to be partitioned in a way to minimize relocations. A federal judge did not “arbitrarily” divide the land. A mediator was appointed to help the tribes determine how to divide it. When that failed, the mediator made recommendations to the court. The court rejected those and set the boundary in April 1979 in a way that complied with the law.

We have corrected the original story and wish to thank our listeners for reaching out when they feel we have incorrectly reported information. Lake Powell Communications will always strive to present fair and accurate information you can count on.