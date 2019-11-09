Restoration of Powell Museum Progressing Nicely

A Message from the Executive Director of the Glen Canyon Conservancy

Greeting Public Lands Supporters…….

I’m very pleased to say that after nearly six months, Glen Canyon Conservancy is entering the next phase of restoring and reopening the Powell Museum! Since the museum building flooded on June 11, 2019, we have been working diligently with cleanup crews, insurance companies, adjusters and many other parties to get restoration started as quickly as possible.

There is much to do within the facility: repairs to floors and walls, paint, fixtures, and beyond. Restoring the historic museum building is only just beginning and we have lots of exciting plans in the works.

Support from members just like you matters now more than ever! You can help: join us for the Museum’s 42nd Annual Fundraiser Dinner at Gone West Family Restaurant in Page, AZ, on Saturday, December 7th at 5 pm and support restoring the museum by donating to the effort directly at CanyonConservancy.org/Donate — be sure to mention the Powell Museum in the memo.

I look forward to bringing you news of the progress as we move forward on this exciting project. Though reopening is still several months away, expect an invitation to the grand reopening as that day approaches!

With appreciation,

Martin Stamat

Executive Director