Republican State Senator Throws Hat in Congressional Race

Representative Tom O’Halloran already has competition for his congressional seat.

O’Halloran is the congressman who represents Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Coconino County as well as parts of northern and eastern Arizona. O’Halloran, a Democrat, earned the seat last November after defeating Republican challenger Paul Babeu by seven points.

Babeu’s defeat marked the third straight defeat for Republicans in Arizona’s 1st District.

A year and a half out from the next election, O’Halloran now knows who his next challenger will be. Republican State Senator Steve Smith of Maricopa announced earlier this week that he will be running for the congressional seat currently held by the first year legislator.

Smith, who was first elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2010, said he intends to serve out his term through next year’s election.