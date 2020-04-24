Republic “Committed to Serve” Program for Employees

Republic Services has launched “Committed to Serve,” a $20 million initiative to recognize their 28,000 frontline employees in the field who are serving their customers every day, and also helps support local small business customers and communities across the nation. Republic says their goal is to support the economy at the local level.

Over the next two months, all of Republic Services’ frontline employees will receive a weekly meal, a weekly dinner for employees and their families, and bi-weekly $100 gift cards ($400 per employee) to be spent locally.

In the Page area, Republic Services is providing meals for 22 employees per week. To date, $2,000 has been spent with local restaurants including El Tapatio, Fiesta Mexicana, and Strombolis.

Meals

Republic is providing weekly meals to employees and sending home weekly dinners for their families. The meals are being purchased from local, small businesses to help support the local customer and community.

Gift Cards

Republic is also giving away bi-weekly $100 gift cards, for a total of $400, to help their employees and their families take care of essential needs. The cards are then spent locally.

Giving

Republic is also donating $3 million to its charitable foundation which funds projects with their long-term nonprofit partners in working to rebuild, revitalize, and restore the local communities where they do business.