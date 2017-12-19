News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Representative Stewart Wants New National Park

December 19
10:46 2017
Utah Congressman Chris Stewart has introduced legislation to create a new national park in southern Utah. Escalante Canyons National Park would embrace 100,000 acres in the Escalante River area.

The bill would also transfer ownership of Hole in the Rock road to the state of Utah, and it is expected it would be designated a state park.

In support of his park idea, Stewart comments, “For all those people who say monuments are good for tourism, a national park is even better.”

But Garfield County Commissioner Leland Pollock is skeptical, saying, “People are not going to travel from all over the world to look at sagebrush.”

Stewart’s proposed bill would allow oil and gas extraction and mining in the park.  In fact, he says, “I’m embracing that.”

