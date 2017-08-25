Reports Indicate a Much Smaller Bears Ears

There’s a report in the New York Times that indicates that Bears Ears National Monument might be shrunk from 1.35 Million acres down to just 160-thousand acres.

According to the Time’s report, the numbers were alleged by unnamed congressional aides who are apparently familiar with the details. They are saying that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s recommendation to President Trump is to make Bears Ears that much smaller in size.

There was a time recently when Zinke was quoted as saying that Bears Ears, as he put it, should be “right-sized.”

If the figures are correct and the President goes along with the those figures, the National Monument would be shrunk to about 1/12th its current size…as designated by then-President Barrack Obama last year, shortly before he left office.

Though the figures given to the President haven’t been confirmed, if this report is

accurate, and Trump goes along with them, it is sure to make those who pushed for the National Monument status very unhappy.