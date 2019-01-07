Report Card for Utah Schools

Utah educators this week are now getting their own report card as well as handing them out. The Utah State Board of Education has released a new school accountability system which will rate schools and teachers so that parents and communities can get a clearer picture of how an institution is performing; gauging success in readiness coursework, progress on English language proficiency and academic growth of the the school’s lowest performing students among a number of other parameters.

Read the latest report card from Utah State Board of Education