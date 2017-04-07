Report: Antelope Point Owes Back Taxes to Navajo Nation

The owner of Antelope Point Marina has a hefty outstanding tax bill.

Jerry Moyes, CEO of Swift Transportation Corp., the marina’s owner, owes the Navajo Nation nearly $8 million in back taxes, according to Albert Damon, Jr., the former executive director of the Navajo Division of Economic Development.

Documents obtained by the Navajo Times showed that Moyes owed approximately $7.2 million as of 2015. That figure is closer to $8 million now.

Moyes’ company entered into a business-site lease with the Navajo Nation in November of 2002. A year earlier it had been selected by the National Park Service and the tribe to develop and operate the then-proposed marina.

The lease was amended in 2010 to include a building improvement plan.

The lease also called for gradually increasing rent payments as new amenities were added.

The rent in the first year of the site lease was to be $50,000. As improvements were made through years two through six the rent would increase to $200,000.

The improvement schedule called for the marina to be fully operational by the seventh year of the lease.

However Moyes’ company has never completed all of the planned improvements and developments at Antelope Point Marina.

Among the buildings and improvements called for in the lease were a lodging complex with 225 individual rooms, a 200-seat restaurant, a cocktail lounge and other amenities.

The current executive director for the Navajo Division of Economic Development, Crystal Deschinney said her department has been “working and negotiating” on Antelope Point for “quite some time.”

LeChee Chapter President Jerry Williams said whatever happens is between the Navajo Nation and Moyes’ company. He said the chapter has no involvement.

However, Damon believes otherwise. As a certified chapter, LeChee voters can halt any developments within their community.

The lease called for all improvements to be completed by year seven and an annual rent of $725,000 beginning in December 2008.

However Moyes has maintained that representatives from former Navajo President Joe Shirley’s administration agreed to reduce rent payments beginning in year seven of the improvement plan.

A formal amendment to the lease acknowledges discussion of a reduced rent, but the agreement was never executed by both parties.