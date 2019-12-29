Rep. O’Halleran Bill to Expand Medicare to Cover Vision Services

O’Halleran Bill Would Expand Medicare to Cover Vision Services Passed out of Committee

Press Release

WASHINGTON—The House Energy and Commerce Committee recently voted to pass H.R.4665, the Medicare Vision Act, out of Committee to the full House of Representatives for a final vote.

“Eye exams, glasses, and routine vision procedures are necessary components to comprehensive health care for Arizona seniors,” said Rep. O’Halleran. “I’m pleased that my colleagues on Energy and Commerce voted to pass our bill that would expand Medicare to cover indispensable services that seniors so often forgo or delay because they cannot afford them.”

The Medicare Vision Act of 2019:

expands Medicare Part B coverage to include routine eye exams, procedures, and contact lens fitting services;

provides coverage for one pair of eyeglasses or a two-year supply of contact lenses.

Last year, Medicare beneficiaries who received vision services spent an average of $750, 60% of which was paid directly out-of-pocket.

WATCH: Rep. O’Halleran discussing the legislation during markup, here .

H.R.4465 was introduced this week by Reps. O’Halleran, Schrier (WA-08), Slotkin (MI-08) and DelBene (WA-01).