REMINDER: Page Unified Schools Student Registration

July 26
11:41 2019
page cheerleadersYes, it is that time again. Summer is great but it will not last much longer so get yourself and your kids ready for the upcoming school year. That first step is getting registered if you have not so yet. Need to register your student at one of the Page Unified Schools? You’ll need to stop by the school’s office and complete a registration packet. This packet contains forms requiring information like:

  • Home Address
  • Home or Work Phone
  • Parents’ Names
  • Emergency Contact Information
  • Home Language Survey
  • Student Medical Information

You must also supply the following documents (in person). We’ll make copies and return the originals to you:

  • Your child’s birth certificate
  • Immunization Record
  • Certificate of Indian Blood (if applicable)

If your child is transferring to us from another district, we’ll also have you complete a “Request for Records” at this time. If you are transferring to another school, it is very important that you go through the withdrawal process prior to leaving your current school. Students who transfer during the school year should also bring the following documents with them (if possible):

  • Withdrawal Form
  • Transcript
  • Withdrawal Grades
  • Test Scores (AIMS, TerraNova)

Kindergarten

Students must be five years old by September 1st to be entered into the program. Parents of children without complete immunization records will be allowed to pick up registration materials, but will not be able to officially register their child until all immunizations are complete.
Immunizations Required

  • DTP, DT, DtaP, Td (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis) – 5 doses required
  • IPV, OPV (Polio) – 4 doses required
  • MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) – 2 doses required
  • Hep B (Hepatitis B) – 3 doses required
  • HIB (Haemophilus Influenzae Type B) – 4 doses required

 

Don’t wait until the last minute, school starts Aug. 6th. Only 10 days away!

• Online registration at registration.powerschool.com

For additional assistance or more information regarding school registration, visit the Page Unified School District website.

And, welcome to Page Unified School District #8!

