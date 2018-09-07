Next week will mark the 17th anniversary of 9/11- Americans across the nation will be honoring those who lost their lives on that tragic day with a number of events and activities. Mayor Bill Diak tells Lake Powell Life News here in Page the city will be hosting a Remembrance ceremony at John C Memorial Park with several faith groups expected to attend, the Boy Scouts will present a symbolic lowering of the flag during a moment of silence and the national anthem will be sung by a local talent as well as performed by the Page High School band. Never forget… Join the Page Community for a Remembrance of 9/11 next Tuesday evening at Memorial Park from 5:30 to 6:30pm.