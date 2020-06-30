News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots

Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots
June 30
11:41 2020
Print This Article

Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state building be lowered to half-staff today, June 30, 2020 in honor and remembrance of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot Firefighters who lost their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.

“Seven years ago, on one of the most tragic days in Arizona history, 19 heroic firefighters lost their lives protecting fellow Arizonans and their communities,” said Governor Ducey. “The brave Yarnell 19 had their whole lives ahead of them. They had families, loved ones, and friends who cared deeply about them. They knew the dangers of their job, but they did it anyway, with courage and an abiding sense of duty and commitment to our communities. They represent all that is best about Arizona, and we will forever remember and honor their sacrifices. Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of the Yarnell 19. May their cherished memories and the honor bestowed by their heroic actions bring comfort today and always.”

Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots - overview

Summary: Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots

Tags
19 firefightersarizonaflags loweredgovernor ducegranite mountain hotshotsjune 30 2013prescottyarnell hill fire

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.