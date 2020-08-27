Remembering Kane County Deputy Brian Harris

This week marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Deputy Brian Harris who lost his life in the line of duty. Harris was a 19-year veteran with the the Kane County Sheriff’s Office who was shot and killed while tracking a burglary suspect in the desert near Fredonia, Arizona.

Deputy Harris had begun a foot pursuit of the man in Kane County, but the man fled across the border into Arizona. As Deputy Harris and another officer tracked the man’s movements, he was fatally struck by rifle fire. The man had setup an ambush under a tree and fired the fatal shot from 40 to 150 feet away.

A large manhunt was initiated in which the suspect exchanged gunfire with other officers multiple times. The suspect, who was familiar with the desert area, was believed to have stored supplies in various locations. The suspect was arrested four days later after attempting to break into a home to steal supplies. The homeowner called 911 and responding officers took the suspect into custody without incident.

On September 22, 2012, the suspect pleaded guilty to murder, burglary, theft, and aggravated assault. He was subsequently sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility of parole after 25 years.

Deputy Harris was a Gulf War veteran of the U.S. Army and had served with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office for 19 years. He was survived by his wife and two daughters.