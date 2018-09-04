Remembering Another War Hero

As the nation said goodbye last week to U.S. Senator – and former prisoner of war – John McCain it brought to mind the centennial of the birth of another American hero.

Boston Red Sox slugger Ted Williams was born 100 years ago, on August 30, 1918.

Once asked how he wanted to be remembered, Williams said he wanted to be known as “the greatest hitter who ever lived”

While that may sound like arrogance, “The Splendid Splinter” has the career statistics to back it up.

When he retired in 1960 his 521 home-runs were third all-time, his .344 lifetime batting average was one of the best ever and he is one of only two players to win two triple crowns (leading his league in homers, batting average and runs batted in).

His career .482 on-base percentage is the Major League record.

Though he won two Most Valuable Players, his contentious relationship with the press cost him three more awards he probably should have won. Twice he lost the MVP because Boston writers left him completely off their ballots. If they had even placed him 10th, Williams would have won the award!

The three times he probably should have been MVP included his two triple crown years (1942, 1947) and 1941, when he became the last player to bat .400.

Williams’ relationship with Boston fans was also strained. Because he refused to tip his cap after hitting a home-run he was often booed at Fenway Park. He responded by spitting toward the fans.

With career numbers that put him in the discussion of greatest hitter ever, Williams’ desire to serve his country lowered his career stats.

He served in the Navy and Marines in World War II and then re-enlisted in the Marines as a combat aviator during the Korean War. He lost five-and-a-half years in his prime to military service, leaving baseball fans to debate what might have been.

Williams closed out his career on September 28, 1960 in fitting fashion – slamming a home-run in his last at-bat.

In 1966 he was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame and used his acceptance speech to do something that hadn’t been done before.

Williams advocated for Negro League players like Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson to be admitted into Cooperstown, saying it wasn’t fair to keep them out because of skin color.

(Perhaps, ironically, Williams played his entire 19-year career with the Red Sox, which was the last team to sign a black player.)