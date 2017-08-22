Remember and Adapt: Remembering a Hero

We remember civil rights activists like Fredrick Douglass, Martin Luther King Jr., Jackie Robinson and Rosa Parks, however there are some that have been forgotten that should not have been.

In this current era the unfortunate tradition of racial unrest persists, rather than slavery or segregation it has reared its ugly head in the form of terror attacks, riots and destruction of property.

This is a better time than any to look back and reflect on those hero’s that we remember but more importantly those that we don’t, one great example is Octavius Cotto who was born free in South Carolina in 1839 and would become a pioneer.

Long story short Cotto was highly educated after graduating from Philadelphia’s Institute for Colored Youth, he would go on to revolutionize Philadelphia’s public transit system in one of the first cases of massive desegregation.

During the Civil War Cotto successfully created 11 Black Union Regiment’s, and along with Douglass and other Black leaders helped end slavery.

Cotto was not only involved in education but also had a passion for baseball, which he tried to desegregate in the winter of 1867 to no avail. But his efforts lead to the formation of the Negro baseball league which opened the door for Jackie Robinson 80 years later.

Now you may be wondering why you haven’t heard of this man before, well he was shot and killed by a black voter protestor in 1871 and no charges were ever filed.

Why bring him up now? Why not? The political and racial atmosphere’s are in flux and the one way to learn is to reflect on or past blunders.