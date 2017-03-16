News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Remains of Two Found in Two Areas

March 16
11:29 2017
On Tuesday afternoon just after four, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call reporting that a visitor had fallen from the rim of the canyon just west of Mather Point.

The body was recovered on Wednesday and was identified as 30-year old Iowa resident Gom Dang, who apparently fell 280-feet to his death. The remains were recovered by way of a helicopter long line.

Witnesses to his fall made the call to the park’s communications center.

Meanwhile, remains were also recovered in Sedona this week by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Search & Rescue.

Investigators believe the remains belonged to a Sedona man, who has been missing for ten years. His name was Paul Ashley, but a positive ID still must be made by the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

These remains were discovered by a hiker at the end of February in the Brins Mesa area in Sedona. He called it in the next day, March 1st.

Investigators then hiked to the area and found human bones, a shoe and some tattered clothing.

The 38-year old Mr. Ashley had last been seen in October 2007 riding off on his bicycle. The Coconino County Medical examiner, as with the remains found in the Grand Canyon, will continue the two investigations.

