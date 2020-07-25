Remains of ASU Professor Missing Since March, Found in a Landfill

The remains of an Arizona State University professor, missing since March, have been found in a landfill in Surprise, Arizona. Two teens have been arrested on a suspicion of murder.

The case involved the disappearance, and ultimately the death of, engineering Professor Junseok Chae, who had been with ASU for fifteen years. He had been reported missing in late March when he did not return home.

The case broke open March 30 when Shreveport, Louisiana law officers reported a suspicious vehicle. Inside were the two teens that were eventually taken into custody. The vehicle they were in belonged to Professor Chae. Interviews with the pair led authorities to suspect that the professor had been murdered and placed in a dumpster.

An exhaustive search for the body at the Surprise landfill eventually led to the finding of Mr. Chae’s remains on Friday July 17. His body was then identified by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.

The cause of death has not been publicized. The investigation continues.

Featured Photo: The search (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office)