Relocated Wahweap Swim Beach Available on Lake Powell

PAGE, Ariz. – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is pleased to announce a dedicated

swimming area has been relocated in the Wahweap area. The new swimming area is located west

of the Wahweap Main Ramp and has been marked with swim buoys. Day use parking is

available to the public on Wahweap Main Ramp and other parking areas near the comfort station

at the top of the ramp.

The previously designated area known as “Swim Beach” near the Wahweap Campground is

closed due to its proximity to the new Stateline Auxiliary Boat Ramp. Please use the newly

marked area for swimming. There are no lifeguards in the swim area and it is recommended to

wear personal flotation devices when swimming in the lake. Personal flotation devices are

required for swimmers 12 years old and younger at Lake Powell.

Swimming is prohibited in marinas or near boat launch areas. There may be potential lethal

safety concerns in marina waters. Electrical faults from vessels or docks can electrocute

swimmers. Carbon monoxide emitted from running engines can collect under the swim step and

spaces under the boat and may remain after the engine and generators have been shut down. Boat

traffic and propeller strikes can maim or kill swimmers.

More safety information is available here: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/safety.htm.

Prior to visiting, visitors are encouraged to be aware of current park alerts available

here: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

Plan like a park ranger by following these useful tips before your adventure begins: https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/glca-top-10-tips.htm.

We ask the public to be our partner in recreating responsibly by making every trip to Lake Powell safe and enjoyable: https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/recreate-responsibly.htm.

The park wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable visit to Lake Powell.

-NPS-