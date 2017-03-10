News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Relax Arizona! Everyone else, Change those clocks!

Relax Arizona! Everyone else, Change those clocks!
March 10
14:33 2017
Benjamin Franklin gave us rocking chairs, bifocals, libraries, the first US Post Office and much more. But also, indirectly, he also gave us daylight saving time. Yep; in 1784 he first suggested it in a French publication.

And that leads us to this: This weekend Hawaii and Arizona have something in common. We and our Hawaiian friends will sleep through Saturday night into Sunday morning, without moving our clocks, watches, microwaves and whatever else, up, one hour. But the other 48 states and the District of Columbia, will be observing the bi-yearly fun.

The idea of Franklin’s was to allow us another hour of daylight in the evening during the summer months. The way he figured, the people of Paris (where he suggested it)could save on candle usage, since Thomas Edison wasn’t around yet with the light bulb.

It began for real in the United States around World War I. It has continued ever since, like clockwork, in most of America.

Arizona residents even changed their clocks for one year; 1966. But quickly tired of the practice and decided to sleep instead. And that was that, as they say.

Meanwhile, our friends in Utah, who will be changing their timepieces, have had pieces of legislation to stop the practice come and go without approval.

To add to the clock-changing and timekeeping confusion, the Navajo Nation observes daylight saving time. But guess what; the Hopi Tribe does not.

Sleep well.

Daylight Savings Time

