Registration Is Open for Page Little League

January 17
12:05 2019
It is that time of year parents! Page Little League registration is open for players who plan to participate in the upcoming season. 2019 Opening Day is set for March 30.

Page Little League is seeking volunteers, coaches, field maintenance, concessions, umpires and sponsors. To register your child click here.

February 20th – close of registration

February 23rd & March 2nd – Tryouts at sports complex

Draft Days – March 5th, 6th, & 7th

Opening Day – March 30th

