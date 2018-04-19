Register to Vote

Coconino County gearing up for the election season, the County Voter’s Guide was sent out to registered voters April 18th.

If you have already registered you will likely be getting your Voter’s Guide soon, but if you don’t receive one and you thought you were registered, call the County Recorder and make sure they have your correct information at 928-679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.

If you have yet to register you can do that online through ADOT – the primary for Coconino County set for Aug 28th, the General Election is Nov 6th.

