Register to Vote Deadline TODAY

Arizona Election 2018

So who is eligible to vote? Every resident of Arizona is eligible as long as you:

Are a citizen of The United States

Are 18-years of age before the next general election

Have not been convicted of a felony (unless your civil right have been restored)

Have not been adjudicated an incapacitated person

Important dates

Voter Registration deadline for Primary Election: July 30, 2018

Early Voting August 1-28, 2018

Request For Absentee Ballot: Received by Fri Aug 17, 2018 5:00PM MDT

Arizona Primary Day August 28, 2018 / Absentee Ballot Deadline: Tue Aug 28, 2018

Administration website. You can request an absentee ballot & the cut off to get it mailed in is August 13 2018.

Do You Need to Update Your Registration?

Remember, you can’t vote unless you’re registered.

Recently turn 18? Maybe you want to change your party or your voter registration address?

Make sure you are eligible to vote in this next election.

Take a few minutes and complete the voter registration form so you can Rock the Vote!

Pre-Registration

17-year-olds who will be 18 by the next general election can pre-register to vote. On your 18th birthday, your voter registration application will be fully processed.

Same Day Registration

Arizona does not offer the opportunity to register to vote on Election Day.

Automatic Voter Registration

Arizona does not automatically register eligible citizens to vote when they go to a government agency, like the DMV.

If You’ve Moved

Arizona does not require registrants to live in the state for a specific amount of time before registering to vote.

Documentation Requirements

In Arizona, people registering to vote using the state form must submit additional documentation that demonstrates their U.S. citizenship. If you have an Arizona driver license or non-operating identification card issued after October 1, 1996, you will need only to provide the license number on box 9 of the voter registration form. If you do not have an Arizona license you may include a photocopy of one of the following documents:

– A legible photocopy of a birth certificate that verifies citizenship and supporting legal documentation (i.e. marriage certificate) if the name on the birth certificate is not the same as your current legal name

– A legible photocopy of the pertinent pages of your passport

– Presentation to the County Recorder of U.S. naturalization documents or fill in your Alien Registration Number in box 11

– Your Indian Census Number, Bureau of Indian Affairs Card Number, Tribal Treaty Card Number, or Tribal Enrollment Number in box 10

– A legible photocopy of your Tribal Certificate of Indian Blood or Tribal or Bureau of Indian Affairs Affidavit of Birth

Voting Rights Restoration

The right to vote for people convicted of a felony is restored upon completion of sentence. Returning citizens must re-register to vote after their rights are restored. Repeat offenders must seek a restoration of their civil rights from a judge.

Interstate Voter Rolls Accuracy & Maintenance

Arizona is a member-state of the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) and participates in the Interstate Crosscheck program to compare voter rolls with other states for maintenance purposes.

Early Ballot Request

Requesting an Early Ballot To request an early ballot for the upcoming election, please fill out and submit the form below. Early ballots will be mailed beginning 27 days prior to the election and may be requested up until 11 days prior to the election. Ensure Current Registration If you are unsure if your voter registration information is current, please call the Elections Office at (928) 679-7860 or toll free at (800) 793-6181 before submitting this form. Early Ballot Request Form Fill out the online early ballot request form to receive an early ballot for the upcoming election.

For more information call the Elections Office at (928) 679-7860 or toll free (800) 793-6181.

AZ State Election Official Michele Reagan

https://www.azsos.gov/elections

(602) 542-8683

Navajo Nation Register to VOTE!

The last date to Register to Vote in the Primary Navajo Election is July 30, 2018 You can go to any Tribal or Regional office to Register. Office locations and more information is available at the Navajo Nation Election

You will need: CIB Card Certificate of Indian Blood – Social Security Card – Photo ID