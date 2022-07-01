Register to Vote by July 5th

The last day to register to vote for the Primary Election is this upcoming Tuesday, July 5th.

Voting to elect Page’s mayor and City Council members will take place on August 2nd at City Hall.

Early voting will be available at City Hall from July 6th through 28th, 8am to 5pm.

If you’re on the Active Early Voting List, ballots will be mailed out on July 6th.

To check on the status of your Arizona voter registration, you can visit my.arizona.vote, the Arizona Voter Information portal run by the Secretary of State.

The website also offers several other voter resources, including polling locations, ballot status, and public records and petition requests.