Regional Wins For Both Sand Devil Track Teams
April 26
12:21 2019
Super exciting news from Page High School Athletics! Both Boys and Girls Sand Devil Track teams won the 3A-North Track & Field Championships in Kayenta, AZ at Monument Valley High School on April 24, 2019. Next up, the 3A-State Meet May 3-4 at Mesa Community College.
The following Athletes have qualified for the State Track Meet:
Girls
Zhanna Edwards 100 Meter Dash & 200 Meter Dash.
Boys
Giovanni Coulson 400 Meter Dash
Bowen Martin-800 Meter Run, 1600 Meter Run, 3200 Meter Run & 4 X8 Relay
Trent Holiday-800 Meter Run, 1600 Meter Run & 4 X8 Relay
Kaipo Uejo-4 X8 Relay
Morgan Fowler-1600 Meter Run & 4 X8 Relay
Lance Harris-1600 Meter Run & 3200 Meter Run
Rex Martin-3200 Meter Run
Skylar Sandoval-3200 Meter Run
Kele Meredith-Shot Put & Discus