Regional Wins For Both Sand Devil Track Teams

Super exciting news from Page High School Athletics! Both Boys and Girls Sand Devil Track teams won the 3A-North Track & Field Championships in Kayenta, AZ at Monument Valley High School on April 24, 2019. Next up, the 3A-State Meet May 3-4 at Mesa Community College.

The following Athletes have qualified for the State Track Meet:

Girls

Zhanna Edwards 100 Meter Dash & 200 Meter Dash.

Boys

Giovanni Coulson 400 Meter Dash

Bowen Martin-800 Meter Run, 1600 Meter Run, 3200 Meter Run & 4 X8 Relay

Trent Holiday-800 Meter Run, 1600 Meter Run & 4 X8 Relay

Kaipo Uejo-4 X8 Relay

Morgan Fowler-1600 Meter Run & 4 X8 Relay

Lance Harris-1600 Meter Run & 3200 Meter Run

Rex Martin-3200 Meter Run

Skylar Sandoval-3200 Meter Run

Kele Meredith-Shot Put & Discus