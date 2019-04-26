News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Regional Wins For Both Sand Devil Track Teams

Regional Wins For Both Sand Devil Track Teams
April 26
12:21 2019
Print This Article

Super exciting news from Page High School Athletics! Both Boys and Girls Sand Devil Track teams won the 3A-North Track & Field Championships in Kayenta, AZ at Monument Valley High School on April 24, 2019. Next up, the 3A-State Meet May 3-4 at Mesa Community College.

The following Athletes have qualified for the State Track Meet:

Girls

Zhanna Edwards 100 Meter Dash & 200 Meter Dash.

Boys

Giovanni Coulson 400 Meter Dash

Bowen Martin-800 Meter Run, 1600 Meter Run, 3200 Meter Run & 4 X8 Relay

Trent Holiday-800 Meter Run, 1600 Meter Run & 4 X8 Relay

Kaipo Uejo-4 X8 Relay

Morgan Fowler-1600 Meter Run & 4 X8 Relay

Lance Harris-1600 Meter Run & 3200 Meter Run

Rex Martin-3200 Meter Run

Skylar Sandoval-3200 Meter Run

Kele Meredith-Shot Put & Discus

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.