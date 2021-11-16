Regatta Street Fair Was a Smashing Success

2021 Regatta Vender Fair was HUGE

When you talk to the Page/lake Powell Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Judy Franz, you can tell that she was absolutely thrilled with the success of this year’s Vender Fair at the Page/Lake Powell Balloon Regatta.

“This weekend has been the best we have ever had for the Balloon Regatta Street Fair,” she said following day-2 of the event. “We are so proud of this weekend, and we are so happy to have seen all the people pouring through here.”

They had 61 total venders for the event, including 13 food venders, gift venders. And, there was so much fun for everyone with inflatables, a virtual area for rock climbing, music, dancing, comedians and more.

“It was just incredible,” she added. “We were just in awe for the whole weekend.”

Judy told us she thinks the big turnout could be attributed to everybody being ready to get out and have a good time.

“This is the start of something really great!”