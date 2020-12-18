A Reflection: Reflection: What SRP & the Navajo Generating Station Meant to Page

By DeJay Lister

Lake Powell Communications

It was a great day to reflect on some of the wonderful things that SRP (Salt River Project) has done for our region and our community; specifically, the Page Unified School District. The SRP corporation has been a big advocate for education in the area through various projects, scholarships, and our athletic programs.

From the beginning they were dedicated to our community. It’s really nice to see a large corporation come in and really embrace a small community like Page America, a landlocked wonderland in the middle of nowhere.

The opportunities that NGS brought to families, the community, the school district, businesses; it’s astounding to step back and recount all the ways they helped grow and shape our community.

Today (the day the three stacks came down), we stood back and watched, respected and remembered a company that really embraced all of us, from the “Page Attacks Trash” initiative that went on for thirty years or so, to the NGS Holiday Classic, which really brought the community together to celebrate basketball every year.

As many Page residents are aware, there’s a very strong connection to youth sports, and specifically basketball, on and off the Reservation. NGS embraced this from the beginning and sponsored a program that brought in teams and families from all over, for a community they were truly invested in.

This is a very somber day. There are a lot of mixed feelings that go around, for sure. Hopefully, this will pave the way for something greater in the future; maybe greener energy. But, as we turn the Page [so to speak], there is no doubt the camaraderie of SRP will be dearly missed.