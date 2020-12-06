News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Redd’s Ace Hardware Home to Red Kettle Bell Ringers & COVID-19 Testing on Thursday
December 06
16:04 2020
Through the Christmas Season, the Salvation Army will be bell-ringing at Redd’s Ace Hardware in Page. And the Red Kettle bell ringers this year are Redd’s Ace Hardware employees! The Salvation Army will be bell ringing there  Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

One hundred percent of everything collected stays right here in our community.

Thursday: COVID-19 Testing at Redd’s Ace Hardware

 

Canyonlands Healthcare will be at the Redd’s Ace Hardware parking lot on Thursday (Dec 10) 9 a.m. to 1 pm with another COVID testing blitz. This is in conjunction with ASU and Coconino County.

Canyonlands will be  doing the Nasal Pharyngeal, while ASU will conduct the saliva test.

