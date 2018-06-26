Red Rock Chapter Receives $1.6 Million

The Tse Lichíí’ (Red Rock) Chapter was been awarded $1.6 million to build a new senior center.

It took a lot of work by many people over several years to secure the approximately $2.3 million for the design and construction of the 5,000-square-foot project, Navajo Nation Council Delegate Seth Damon said. Damon represents the Tse Lichíí’ Chapter on the 23rd Navajo Nation Council.

When he took office several community members told him of the need for a senior center, Damon said. He wasn’t sure it could be done, but with a lot of effort, it will become a reality, he added.

Tse Lichíí’ seniors currently meet at the Head Start facility, which serves about 35 seniors daily.

In April the council approved legislation to spend $100 million for powerlines, waterlines and capital improvement projects across the reservation. The money will come from the Sihasin Fund.

The $1.6 million for Tse Lichíí’ was part of that bill.

In collaboration with New Mexico State Sen. George Muñoz (D-District 4) and the Office of the President and Vice President, the chapter was able to secure $200,000 for the architecture and design phase, an additional $450,000 from the state’s Tribal Infrastructure Fund and $200,000 from the Navajo Area Agency on Aging program to cover the overall cost of the project.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said he was glad to see tribal communities benefit from the Sihasin Fund, which was established through a half-billion dollar settlement with the federal government over mismanagement of the tribe’s trust assets.

Actual construction on the Tse Lichíí’ senior center will begin in January, Damon said.