Red Lake Nation Assists Navajo Nation

Red Lake Assists Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation officials held a teleconference call with the Red Lake Nation regarding a Bureau of Indian Affairs’ lease program.

Among the projects planned by the Navajo Nation include police substations in Le Chee and Cameron.

The call between Red Lake Nation and the Navajo Council’s Law & Order Committee was regarding lease agreements with BIA.

Red Lake Nation is located in Red Lake, Minnesota.

The Navajo Nation is seeking to request BIA to cover Operations and Maintenance Costs for facilities needing replacement, according to Carlyle W. Begay, the Federal and State Government Affairs Advisor to the council.

The Navajo Nation is in the initial phases of a section 105(I)-lease negotiation with the Department of Interior (DOI) for the following:

• Window Rock Police Department – Window Rock, Ariz.. Estimated cost: $72.8 million, Size: 85,622 sq. ft.

• Shiprock Police Department – Shiprock, NM, Estimated cost: $83.8 million, Size: 97,759 sq. ft.

• Police substations in the following communities (New Mexico): Alamo, Pueblo Pintado, Ramah, Sheep Springs, Shiprock, Tohajiilee, and Tohatchi; (Arizona): Burnside, Cameron, Inscription House, Le Chee, Red Mesa, Rough Rock, and Tsaile (Utah): Aneth.

Along with the proposed facilities, the location of two additional dispatch centers will be determined after feasibility studies are completed.

Navajo leadership wanted an opportunity to learn from Red Lake Nation’s own experience on its 105(l)-negotiation process with DOI, Begaye said.

“We understand Red Lake Nation was one of the first few tribes in the US to fully execute a 105(l) agreement with DOI for the operation and maintenance of its criminal justice complex,” he added.

Red Lake Nation had insight on the section 105(I)-lease process, as they underwent the lengthy process and faced many challenges to complete their criminal justice complex, Begaye said.

“We went back and forth with BIA, we also received grants from an Indian Country Grant Program,” Red Lake Chairman Darrel G. Seki said. “If you decide to build a new facility, you cannot use federal funds – you may proceed with obtaining a structure loan, in which BIA may qualify you for principal and interest payments for twenty years.”

For Red Lake Nation that was an important concept, the BIA accepted the principal loan payments. The tribe essentially shared the plan, involvement, and negotiate

For Red Lake Nation that was an important concept, the BIA accepted the principal loan payments. The tribe essentially shared the plan, involvement, and negotiating with the BIA until a building is complete; with a certificate of occupancy in place, Seki said.

“Good luck, it’s not going to be easy,” he warned.

Prior to the meeting with Red Lake Nation, the Law & Order Committee met with Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Bryan Newland in Crownpoint, NM.

The purpose of the meeting was to request Newland’s participation regarding the appropriate process of negotiating and entering a section 105(l)- lease agreement under the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act, and covering Operations and Maintenance costs for new facilities built by BIA.

The Navajo Nation plans to utilize American Rescue Plan Act funds to construct new public safety buildings and requests BIA’s involvement in the design and construction phases of planning to ensure the buildings will be appropriate for the Nation to negotiate future section 105(l) leases.ing with BIA until building is complete, with a certificate of occupancy in place, Seki said.

“Good luck, it’s not going to be easy,” he warned.

Prior to the meeting with Red Lake Nation, the Law & Order Committee met with Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Bryan Newland in Crownpoint, NM.

The purpose of the meeting was to request Newland’s participation on the appropriate process of negotiating and entering a section 105(l)- lease agreement under the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act, and covering Operations and Maintenance costs for new facilities built by BIA.

The Navajo Nation plans to utilize American Rescue Plan Act funds to construct new public safety buildings and requests BIA’s involvement in the design and construction phases of planning to ensure the buildings will be appropriate for the Nation to negotiate future section 105(l) leases.