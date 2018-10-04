Red Hot October is here for Baseball lovers. If the two wildcard games have any indication on how the remaining playoffs are going to be we have some thrilling baseball to come. Majority of baseball fans wait until October to tune in to get their baseball fix. Just like every October this one is lined up to be a great one. The American League teams seem more dominate then the teams from the National league with power and pitching. All the divisional games should be a thriller something to look forward to.

On Tuesday night in the National league Wildcard game between the (90-72) Colorado Rockies headed to the Windy City to face the (95-67) Chicago Cubs. It was a game that took 4:55 minutes and 13 innings of play to find out who was going to move on to the divisional series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rockies held a 1 run lead from the first inning until the Cubs scored one run in the bottom of the eighth inning to send it to extra innings. With two out two on Tony Wolters hit a single to break the tie with the potential game winning run. Cubs couldn’t get anything going into the bottom half of the 13th Cubs lose an epic wildcard game at home 2-1 and their season come to an end.

Last night the Oakland Athletics (97-65) travels to the Bronx to face the (100-62) New York Yankees. Yankee’s entered the wildcard game at the top in the homerun category. It didn’t take long for the “Bronx Bombers” to send one over the wall in the bottom of the first 2017 rookie Aaron Judge hit his 28th homerun of the season. There are five Yankees tied at twenty seven homeruns on the season. Against the Athletics last night the Yankees hit 2 homeruns Stanton (38th) Judge (27th). Athletics couldn’t get much going against the Yankees falling 7-2 in a win or go home game.

The NL Divisional Series The AL Divisional Series

Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers NY Yankee’s vs Boston Red Soxs

Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers Cleveland Indians vs Houston Astros