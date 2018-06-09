Red Flag Warning All Weekend

The Flagstaff Fire Weather Watch for Sunday has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning. There are now Red Flag Warnings in effect for today and Sunday. Gusty southwest winds and low relative humidity values will bring critical fire weather conditions to much of northern Arizona today and Sunday.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of northern Arizona both days from 11 AM until 7 PM MST (Noon until 8 PM Navajo Nation).

Impacts: Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly

See High Impact Briefing here: NWS Flagstaff Briefing – 06_09_2018 5 AM