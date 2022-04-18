News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory for Northern Arizona Tuesday

Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory for Northern Arizona Tuesday
April 18
10:35 2022
Print This Article

There will be a Red Flag Warning and a wind advisory in place for most of Northern Arizona starting Tuesday. The Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are happening. Due to the high winds and relative humidity, a wildfire can spread even more quickly than usual during a Red Flag Warning. The wind advisory is predicting 20-to-30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph. The advisories will be in effect from 11am to 8pm on Tuesday.

Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory for Northern Arizona Tuesday - overview

Summary: Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory for Northern Arizona Tuesday

Tags
red flag warningweatherwildfirewind advisory

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.