Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory for Northern Arizona Tuesday

There will be a Red Flag Warning and a wind advisory in place for most of Northern Arizona starting Tuesday. The Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are happening. Due to the high winds and relative humidity, a wildfire can spread even more quickly than usual during a Red Flag Warning. The wind advisory is predicting 20-to-30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph. The advisories will be in effect from 11am to 8pm on Tuesday.