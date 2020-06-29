Red Flag Monday = WINDY
June 29
02:51 2020
National Weather Service: Monday will be Windy in Northern Arizona
This period of gusty southwest winds and critical fire weather conditions will continue into Monday. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for all of northern Arizona until 8 PM MST (9 PM Navajo Nation) Monday. Additionally, a Wind Advisory is in effect during this time frame for much of the area, except the lower elevations of Yavapai County and northern Gila County.
Monday’s high is expected to be in the mid-80’s only.
Key Points:
- Monday – Sustained winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph across much of the area, but especially the Mogollon Rim and northward.
- These winds will create dangerous fire weather conditions across all of northern Arizona, meaning any fire starts will have the potential to spread rapidly.
- Expect cool daytime temperatures across the region Monday
- Tuesday Morning – Increasing likelihood for near or sub-freezing temperatures in select locations across the Arizona high country
- Ensure outdoor gardens and plants are covered or sensitive outdoor plants are moved to a warmer location.
- Possible Impacted Locations: Tusayan, Williams, Parks, Bellemont, Flagstaff, Happy Jack/Clints Well, the Kaibab Plateau and high elevations of the White Mountains
