Red Cross Tips for National Fire Prevention Week

National Fire Prevention Week is October 6 to 12, and the American Red Cross urges everyone to practice their home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms.

“As cold weather increases the risk of home fires, please prepare your family now during Fire Prevention Week,” said Jim Gilloon, Regional Communication Manager. “Install and test smoke alarms on every level of your home and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in two minutes or less.”

PRACTICE YOUR PLAN, TEST YOUR SMOKE ALARMS For free home fire safety resources, visit redcross.org/homefires or download the free Red Cross Emergency App (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).