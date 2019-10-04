Red Cross Tips for National Fire Prevention Week
October 04
09:49 2019
National Fire Prevention Week is October 6 to 12, and the American Red Cross urges everyone to practice their home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms.
“As cold weather increases the risk of home fires, please prepare your family now during Fire Prevention Week,” said Jim Gilloon, Regional Communication Manager. “Install and test smoke alarms on every level of your home and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in two minutes or less.”
PRACTICE YOUR PLAN, TEST YOUR SMOKE ALARMS For free home fire safety resources, visit redcross.org/homefires or download the free Red Cross Emergency App (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).
- Include at least two ways to get out of each room in your home fire escape plan.
- Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.
- Practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in two minutes or less.
- Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, placing them inside and outside bedrooms, and sleeping areas.
- Test smoke alarms monthly, and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.