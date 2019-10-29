Red Cross Reminds Us To Keep Our Homes SAFE

Daylight Saving Time Ends this weekend and when the majority of the country turns their clocks back, the American Red Cross reminds them also to take steps to make sure their household is prepared for emergencies.

As the fall season ushers in cold weather, it also increases the risk of deadly home fires. That’s because heating equipment is the second most common cause of fatalities from home fires—which, on average, take s seven lives every day in the U.S., according to the National Fire Protection Association . But working smoke alarms can double a person’s odds of survival.

“The Red Cross wants everyone to stay safe this winter,” said Jim Gilloon, Regional Spokes Person American Red Cross . “This weekend, please take time to “ turn and test ” to protect you and your family against the season’s life-threatening risk of home fires.”

Home fires are the nation’s biggest disaster threat, and they’re most often caused by cooking and heating equipment. Before these fire risks increase with the holidays and cold weather, please test your smoke alarms when turning back your clocks this Sunday.

· We want everyone to be safe with working smoke alarms—which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.

· When you “turn and test” this weekend, make sure you have smoke alarms on every level of your home.

· Please also practice your home fire escape plan with everyone in your household until they can escape in two minutes or less. That’s the amount of time that fire experts say you have to escape a burning home before it’s too late.

· Visit redcross.org/homefires for more safety tips and free resources. You can also download our free Emergency App (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).