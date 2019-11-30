Red Cross Opens Shelter at Grand Canyon Village
Red Cross Opens Shelter in Grand Canyon Village
Phoenix, ARIZ. (11/29/19) The Northern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross has mobilized volunteers to open a
Shelter at the request of the Coconino County Office of Emergency Management. The Shelter, located at the Horace M. Albright
Training Center has been opened to support those impacted by the significant snowstorm and ongoing cold weather. Those affected
by the storm are welcome to utilize the shelter. The Shelter is near the South Rim, and will remain open as long as there is a need.
Horace M. Albright Training Center
1 Albright Ave. Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023