Red Cross Opens Shelter at Grand Canyon Village

November 30
07:07 2019
Grand Canyon Village

                          

 

                       Due to Powerful Storm 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Phoenix, ARIZ. (11/29/19) The Northern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross has mobilized volunteers to open a

Shelter at the request of the Coconino County Office of Emergency Management. The Shelter, located at the Horace M. Albright

Training Center has been opened to support those impacted by the significant snowstorm and ongoing cold weather. Those affected

by the storm are welcome to utilize the shelter. The Shelter is near the South Rim, and will remain open as long as there is a need.

                                                    American Red Cross Shelter

                                              Horace M. Albright Training Center

                                1 Albright Ave. Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023

american red crossgrand canyon villageopening sheltersnowstorm

