Recycling Refresher

A recent Page City Council meeting revealed an ongoing dilemma for our recycling services provider- Rocky Mountain Recycling strapped with the rising cost of sending materials overseas, met with continuously stricter rules in place which often results in the materials being shipped elsewhere or worse, back to us with astronomical return shipping fees attached. One of the simplest ways we can help combat these problems is simply by doing a better job preparing the recycling before we ever toss it in the can. Plastic bags are a big no-no, one of the most common mistakes we are making regularly is putting plastic bags in the recycle bins. Don’t use the bags for your recycling! Dump the recyclable items directly in the bin. Leave the plastic bags out, re-use them for tasks in your home or take them back to the store, most Page retailers will take them back.

If you have specific questions about what is and is not recyclable, we suggest you contact Rocky Mountain Recycling (801) 931-4100.

The following items are generally accepted and processed:

Aluminum Cans, Trays & Foil – (Trays and foil must be cleaned) Aseptic Packaging & Gable Top Containers (milk and juice cartons) Steel Cans and Tin Most Plastics and Paper (See the following lists)

#1 PET Soda, Water, & Flavored Beverage Bottles (#1 clear and all colored) #2 HDPE Milk & Juice Jugs (clear) #2 HDPE Detergent & Fabric Softener Containers (colored) #3 PVC Narrow Neck Containers Only (health & beauty aid products, household cleaners) #4 LDPE Grocery Containers (margarine tubs, frozen desert cups, six and twelve pack rings.) #5 PP Grocery Containers (yogurt cups and narrow neck syrup and ketchup bottles) #7 Plastic Narrow Neck Containers Only. Plastic buckets, such as kitty litter buckets. (5 gallon maximum size and no metal handle)

The number above is found in chasing arrows on bottom of plastic containers.

The examples above are not limited to the types of plastic available for recycling.

If the number in the chasing arrows is #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6 #7, and it fits the criteria you

may recycle the container. See Container Criteria.

Newspaper, including inserts (remove plastic sleeves) Cardboard (No Waxed Cardboard) Kraft (brown paper) bags Magazines, Catalogs, & Telephone Books Office & Computer paper, notebook, school, & gift wrap.(no metal clips, spirals, ring binders) Chipboard (cereal, cake & food , gift boxes, etc.) Carrier Stock (soda, beer can carrying cases) Junk Mail & Envelopes (no plastic cards, stick on labels) Paperback and Hard Cover Books

All containers are to be empty. No motor oil, insecticide, herbicide or hazardous chemical containers. Return plastic bags to grocery or department store. No plastic film (no plastic sheets, tarps, or wrap)

Recycling opportunities have increased in the Wasatch Front region through the most recent introduction of Single Stream Recycling. This is a new term in the recycling climate of the region but not in the waste and recycling industry. Throughout the United States the term Single Stream Recycling has become a common and an apparent answer to many recycling needs.

What does the term Single Stream Recycling mean?

Single Stream Recycling means that material can now be collected in a total commingled fashion.

Your recycling can now be collected in a combined or mixed fashion.

Paper and containers can now be collected without the need of keeping the paper

separated from the containers.

How is the material separated?

Through the use of automated separation equipment at the MRF (Material Recovery

Facility), faster and more efficient separation can be obtained at a processing level

than can be provided in two sort separation on the curb.

What materials can be placed in my recycle bin?

Many additional products have been added to your recycle material list.

Paper fiber (any paper that tears and is not food contaminated)

Commingled Containers (Aluminum cans, foil, plates; Steel bi-metal cans, #1, #2, #3, #4, #5,

#6 #7 plastic containers) See: ACCEPTED MATERIAL LIST

You will note by recycling all items on this list you could remove over half of your

generated waste.

How is Single Stream Recycling collected?

Single Stream Recycling can be collected in current recycling trucks or through the

use of typical compaction vehicles that may also be used on alternate days for solid

waste and yard waste collection. This gives the opportunities for the collection companies

to maximize the use of their collection fleet for solid waste and recyclables. The companies will

no longer have to purchase and maintain double fleets of trucks that can only be used for a

single and specific collection. Because of these dual costs, it only adds to the cost of collecting

curbside recycling. Another benefit of utilizing compaction vehicles, the collection companies

will maximize the time on routes and transfer the volume of waste reduction to the

compaction fleet. This provides incentives for the companies to increase the volumes of

recycling and decrease the volume of solid waste.

How do I place recycling in my recycle bin?

Since there is no need to separate, recycle materials can be placed into bin without regard to

paper or containers. It is no longer needed to segregate paper in your bin. Add material to

your bin as generated. Continue to follow recycle guide on handling containers.

Because of the higher volume of recycle product it may require additional bins, which your local

city can make arrangements.

What does Recycling/Single Stream Recycling do for me as an individual?