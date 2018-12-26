News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Recycling Available For Your Christmas Tree

December 26
12:38 2018
Christmas is over, now you would like your home back to normal. The smell of pine has been lingering in your home now  it is time to get the spring smell ready don’t be a procrastinator recycle your tree now.

The City of Page is taking your old Christmas trees for recycling at the lot across from the Elks Lodge on Aqua drive.  They need no proof of residence to drop off the tress for recycling at the open lot across from the Elks Lodge. If you take them to the Republic service off Coppermine rd, you will need proof of Page residence. There is no charge for recycling you old Christmas tree.

The National Christmas Tree Association says the best way to avoid a mess removing your tree is to pull a bag up around the tree from the bottom, stand and all and carry it outside. Obviously, you will want to remove the stand before recycling the tree.

 

