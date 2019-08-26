Recycling, A Thing of the Past in Page?

The City of Page curbside recycling program has been temporarily suspended. It was a decision driven by the steady decline in recycling markets.

The facility which processed Page’s recyclables, Rocky Mountain Recycling in St. George, Utah, is no longer accepting curbside recycling from any towns or cities. And that went into effect July 22, 2019!

Page City officials are now exploring viable, cost-effective alternatives for managing the city’s recyclables.

In the meantime, the recyclables will be handled as trash; not recyclables. However, Republic Service will continue to accept clean, dry cardboard dropped off at their local transfer station.

All Page residents should discontinue using the green recycling containers right away. Residents may place their blue trash receptacles on the curb for twice-weekly pickup. One day will be our regular trash pickup day, the other it will be our former recyclables day, but it will be trash, instead.

Recyclables should simply be mixed with trash, for the time being.

If and when there are any updates, you can check online at cityofpage.org.