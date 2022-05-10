Reclamation Working to Stave off Power Reduction

By Eli Joseph

The Bureau of Reclamation says its plans to continue power production at Glen Canyon Dam should stave off concerns for at least 12 months.

But the agency says the time is now to strategize how to operate the dam with Lake Powell at lower elevations.

Warned Tanya Trujillo with Reclamation, “The potential risks we see on the horizon demand that we take prompt action.”

Water releases from upstream reservoirs have been increased. But more uncertainty has been injected into the recreation and boating industries.

Reclamation’s announcement comes after months of talks among Colorado River Compact states.

Lake Powell, a reservoir, is currently at less than 25 percent of capacity. It serves five million people and a five billion dollar agricultural sector downstream.