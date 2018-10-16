News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Reclamation Corrects Romney

October 16
13:19 2018
A federal water manager says Utah U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney was “oversimplifying” when he recently asserted that unused Colorado River water allotted to Utah goes to California. Romney made the claim in a debate with Democratic nominee Jenny Wilson, Marlon Duke with the Bureau of Reclamation says California is not receiving more than its share of river water. According to the Utah Geological Survey, Utah’s domestic water use ranks second highest in the country. Romney supports the Lake Powell Pipeline, while Wilson emphasize that conservation can ease the overtaxing of the Colorado. Forty million people in seven states and Mexico depend on the river. Evaporation and seepage have resulted in more water leaving Lake.

