Recent Police Activity in Page

PAGE, AZ (October 18, 2022)

On October 12, 2022, The Page Police Department received a tip about a subject with a warrant for a supervised release violation, concerning an original charge of sexual contact with a minor.

71-year-old Chester Yellowman of Kaibeto was located in Page, arrested and booked into jail for the warrant.

On October 16, 2022, at approximately 1:42 a.m., a page Police officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle northbound on US Highway 89 near milepost 550. The stop was made because of a traffic violation.

A Page PD K-9 that is trained to detect the presence of illegal drugs, alerted on the vehicle. Six large packages of a white crystal substance were located in the vehicle. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of the six packages was about twenty pounds, with an estimated street value of more than $200,000.

21-year-old Angelo Estrada and 21-year-old Amerae Baeza, both of Phoenix, were each arrested and booked into jail for the possession and transporting of a dangerous drug for sale.

On Tuesday October 18, 2022, the Page Police Department responded to the Page Circle-K for the report of a person who threatened an employee with a knife.

36-year-old Shaun Kee of Lechee was arrested and booked into jail for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weopon.

The charges referenced herein are merely accusations, and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

