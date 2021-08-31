Recent Police Activity in Page America

Page City Police

Recent Events in Page

PAGE, AZ (August 30,2021)

The Page Police Department responded to the following calls for service last week:

• On 8/26/21 at approximately 9:55 p.m. officers responded to the area of the Knights Inn in Page for a reported stabbing. Officers located an intoxicated subject in the area who had a laceration to the face and reported being

stabbed. The subject was taken to Page Hospital for treatment. A possible suspect has been identified. The

investigation is on-going.

• On 8/27/21 at approximately 11:10 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle/pedestrian accident on Haul Road near Appaloosa Road in Page. The pedestrian had significant injuries and was flown out of town for treatment. There was no indication of impairment from the driver. This investigation is on-going.

• On 8/28/21 at approximately 11:50 p.m. officers responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of Sandpiper Drive in Page. A back window to the residence was broken. A possible suspect has been identified. The investigation is on-going.

