Recall Infant Liquid Ibuprofen

New Jersey-based Tris Pharma issued the recall, which included three lots of Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID). A recall has been issued for infant liquid ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar locations after the discovery that the formula contained higher concentrations of ibuprofen than advertised.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Tris Customer Service at 732-940-0358 (Monday through Friday, 8:00am ET- 5:00pm PT) or via email at Customer Service Email . Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of the product lots subject to this recall may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm