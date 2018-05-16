RECALL ALERT! Chainsaw Keeps Going After Powered Off

If you bought a new chainsaw in the past decade, you might want to check to make sure its not this one… Chain saws which cost about $50 were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online from May of 2009 until February of 2018 and so far in fifteen different cases this type of chain saw continued to operate after the operator turned it off at the switch, resulting in laceration injuries including one serious one to an arm that required stitches. The recall for the chainsaws asks consumers to stop using them immediately – returns will be accepted beginning May 21, 2018.

This recall involves two models of 14 inch chainsaws sold under three different brand names. The Portland and One Stop Gardens brand chainsaws have a green and black color scheme and “Portland” printed on the blades. The Chicago Electric brand chainsaw has a red and black color scheme and “Chicago Electric” printed on the chainsaw handle. All recalled chainsaws were sold with a black blade guard. The model number is printed on a label on the bottom of the chainsaw. Read the full details here.