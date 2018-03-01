Ready Set Go for Wildfire Season

The Ready, Set, Go! Program seeks to share information with residents on what they can do to successfully prepare for a wildland fire. Speak with your local fire department about your area’s threat for wildland fire and learn more about the wildland urban interface (WUI). Fire season is an increasing threat and a year-round reality in many areas. Do your part to be prepared. The RSG! Program gives you simple, easy to follow tips.

Communicate with your local fire department and familiarize yourself with the following topics:

The Wildland-Urban Interface – Refers to the zone of transition between unoccupied land and human development. Lands and communities adjacent to and surrounded by wildlands are at risk of wildland fires.

– Refers to the zone of transition between unoccupied land and human development. Lands and communities adjacent to and surrounded by wildlands are at risk of wildland fires. Defensible Space – Prepare your property by creating a home ignition zone, focusing with your home and work outward.

– Prepare your property by creating a home ignition zone, focusing with your home and work outward. Ember Zone – Embers can destroy homes or neighborhoods far from the actual flame front.

– Embers can destroy homes or neighborhoods far from the actual flame front. Hardening your Home – Measures you can take to safeguard your home from wildland fire. Construction materials and the quality of defensible space surrounding it are what give a home the best chance to survive a wildland fire.

Read more about the

Ready Set Go Program here.