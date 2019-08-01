Northern Arizona Region Re-Employment Center Grand Opening

SRP Invites Community to Attend Grand Opening of Northern Arizona Region RE-Employment Center

Job Seekers throughout Northern Arizona can Receive Assistance

What: Salt River Project, the NGS PERA Club and 16 organizations invite members of the community to attend the free grand opening celebration of the Northern Arizona Region RE-Employment Center.

The celebration is an opportunity for citizens to learn about the center’s extensive re-employment services, career training and certification programs, resume writing, educational opportunities, internships, on-the-job training opportunities, in-demand career training and assistance with tuition, books, tools and professional attire, and job-seeker assistance by several community organizations.

Welcoming remarks will be made by Page Mayor Levi Tappan, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nes, U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran and Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler. No registration is required.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: NGS PERA Club, 445 Haul Road in Page

Details:

5:00 p.m. – registration, complimentary refreshments and activities for kids

5:10 p.m. – program begins

5:40 p.m. – dinner, tour new office and visit community booths

Free to attend. No registration required.

For more information, contact Sam Becchetti at (602) 236-5644 or [email protected]

Or visit srpnet.com/training