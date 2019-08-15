Re-Employment Center Opening a Big Success

The brand new Northern Arizona Re-Employment center got some serious attention on Wednesday evening (8/14). Not only was the Grand Opening filled with dignitaries, but it was also even more filled with Page and Page-area residents who are excited about the possibilities.

But of course, the center is necessary because of the many people losing their jobs because the Navajo Generating Station is closing soon.

Coconino County Supervisor Chair, Lena Fowler, began her time at the podium by talking to the crowd in Navajo for ten minutes. The looks on the Native American faces in the room showed appreciation for the gesture. Ms. Fowler often opens her talks by speaking in her native tongue.

But her message, whether in Navajo or English, was, “We want to keep our families together and make our communities stronger.”

Ms. Fowler, who gets a lot of credit for this new facility, is very hopeful that with positive thoughts, education that remains available and with the new re-employment center, things are going to work out for Page and for the Navajo Nation.

Among the others on hand on Wednesday were US Congressman Tom O’Halleran and Page Mayor Levi Tappan, as well as CCC President Doctor Colleen Smith.

Also represented were the Page-Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the Salt River Project and several people from Coconino Community College. There were a lot of other organizations taking part on Wednesday.

The center will have re-employment services, as the name indicates. But in addition, there will be training opportunities and assistance for job seekers, too.

The new facility at 445 Haul Road in Page will be open Tuesdays and Saturday 8 AM to 5 PM. It is believed the facility will be in operation for a minimum of two years.