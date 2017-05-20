Rashida Suminski Named County Public Fiduciary Director

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors appointed Rashida Suminski as the County Public Fiduciary Director during the regular Board meeting Tuesday. The Director ensures all licensed fiduciaries and other staff perform the duties required of court appointed guardianship, conservatorship and decedent estates for the most vulnerable and elder citizens of Coconino County.

Suminski is currently the Mohave County Public Fiduciary Director and has been with the office since 2007 serving in various positions. She has five years of experience managing the Mohave County Public Fiduciary’s annual budget.

“The Board is excited to welcome Rashida to Coconino County as the Public Fiduciary Director,” said Chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors, Liz Archuleta. “She was the overwhelming selection from a very qualified pool of candidates. Her professionalism and experience will be a tremendous asset to the County, especially to the people the Public Fiduciary directly serves.”

The Public Fiduciary Director is responsible for the overall management of the office including supervision of staff, business operations of the office and compliance with statutory, court and administrative code requirements. The department budget is approximately $715,000 and the Director supervises a staff of eight.

Suminski earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from San Francisco State University. She is a Licensed Fiduciary and a National Certified Guardian.

“I’m honored the Board of Supervisors have appointed me to this position, and I’m grateful for this incredible opportunity to lead the talented team at the Coconino County Public Fiduciary’s Office,” said Suminski. “I’ve dedicated my career to protecting the most vulnerable citizens and look forward to helping the people of this incredibly diverse county.”

“J. R. Rittenhouse has served as the Interim Public Fiduciary since September 5, 2015 and I want to thank her for the expertise and commitment to assisting Coconino County in leading and reshaping the Public Fiduciary’s office over the past 18 months,” said County Manager Cynthia Seelhammer.

Suminski will begin her term as Public Fiduciary Director on May 30, 2017.